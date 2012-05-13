Conservatives Are Better At Pretending To Be Liberals Than Vice Versa

Photo: AP

Conservatives and moderates understand liberals better than liberals understand them.Those who identified as “very liberal” performed notably worse than anyone else.



Via The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion:

In a study I did with Jesse Graham and Brian Nosek, we tested how well liberals and conservatives could understand each other. We asked more than two thousand American visitors to fill out the Moral Foundations Questionnaire. One-third of the time they were asked to fill it out normally, answering as themselves. One-third of the time they were asked to fill it out as they think a “typical liberal” would respond. One-third of the time they were asked to fill it out as a “typical conservative” would respond. This design allowed us to examine the stereotypes that each side held about the other. More important, it allowed us to assess how accurate they were by comparing people’s expectations about “typical” partisans to the actual responses from partisans on the left and the right. Who was best able to pretend to be the other?

The results were clear and consistent. Moderates and conservatives were most accurate in their predictions, whether they were pretending to be liberals or conservatives. Liberals were the least accurate, especially those who described themselves as “very liberal.”

You can hear author Jonathan Haidt (who is liberal himself) discuss the study here.

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related posts:

Can you tell a conservative from a liberal by looking at their bedrooms?

Can you tell a liberal from a conservative by the breed of dog they own?

Are conservative politicians better looking than liberals?

Permalink





Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.