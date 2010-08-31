Whoosh: Nikkei Dives 2% In Early Going

This isn’t a surprise. It rallied Monday, so the Nikkei obviously had some catch-up to play in Tuesday trading, following the harsh response to the BoJ and the US market dive.



Japan shares are down about 2% in the early going.

Quick! Someone start rumours of another BoJ meeting.

For a recap of Monday action in the US, see here.

Photo: Nikkei.com

