Whoosh: Nikkei Dives 2% In Early Going

This isn’t a surprise. It rallied Monday, so the Nikkei obviously had some catch-up to play in Tuesday trading, following the harsh response to the BoJ and the US market dive.
Japan shares are down about 2% in the early going.
Quick! Someone start rumours of another BoJ meeting.
For a recap of Monday action in the US, see here.
Photo: Nikkei.com
