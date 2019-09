Anybody looking for a photoshopper? Because, Verizon just let one of theirs go (probably). In the ad below, which was on you can see someone pasted the iPhone’s maps into an Android phone. A pretty minor offence, but the eagle eyes at Engadget picked it up.



