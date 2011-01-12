WHOOPS: Verizon Exec Admits That A New Verizon iPad Is On The Way

This won’t go over well at Apple HQ in Cupertino: Verizon CFO Francis Shammo let slip to a Bloomberg reporter today that a Verizon version of Apple’s iPad is coming eventually.



This is obvious, but it’s still nice to hear it from the source itself.

Verizon Wireless has been selling Apple’s iPad for several months now, but it requires a separate device to use the mobile Internet. This new iPad will come with Verizon access built-in.

Now the question is: Will it support Verizon’s new 4G network? Or just the old 3G network, like the Verizon iPhone

