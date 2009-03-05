Whoops, Turns Out There's No New Chinese Stimulus

It never made any sense that a new Chinese stimulus would somehow save the world, but for a moment it was something to get excited about. Alas the actual news isn’t really that big.



Basically, the country is reaffirming the $586 billion stimulus it announced last November, which it believes will allow the country to grow by 8% this year (doubtful, unless it fudges the numbers big time).

The news that there wasn’t actually any new stimulus prompted mixed trading in Asia. Europe is down.

