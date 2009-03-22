Whoops! Total AIG Bonuses $50 Million Higher Than Thought

Maybe it was a rounding error.
Whatever it was, the $165 million in bonuses that AIG doled out was a lowball. Turns out it was $218 million, according to Connecticut AG Richard Blumenthal.
Blumenthal commented that the revelation would: “further fuel the justified anger and revulsion that people feel.”
We’re not sure what the difference between $165 million and $218 million worth of revulsion is, but thanks for telling us how we’re supposed to feel, Rich!
