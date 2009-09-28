Whoops! The AP Publishes Internal Notes About Roman Polanski Arrest As News Story

The Associated Press appears to have published internal communications instead of news copy in a story called “Swiss arrest Polanski on US request in sex case.”

This was brought to our attention by a reader who saw it on The New York Times‘ site. The Times quickly switched to a Reuters edition of the story, and now has its own story.

An AP rep explains: “The internal message inadvertently became part of AP’s online news feed as a result of what appears to be a case of human error and technical glitch.”

Here’s the AP “story,” which is still published at Forbes.com. One interesting part is where an AP staffer theorizes that the Swiss arrested Polanski “because they’re under intense pressure over UBS and want to throw the U.S. a bone.”

Swiss arrest Polanski on US request in sex case

Associated Press, 09.27.09, 10:41 AM EDT

OK, can you do some more probing? New York will want to know

frank’s out today.

i checked already, and so did zurich. they say the question is irrelevant. he answered me with the quote i used, about we knew when he was coming this time. he’s been here many times in the past, we think.

thx brad. aptn is aware, but unfortunately won’t make it in time, but is hoping to catch tail end.

i’m pushing out another writethru with some more background details before press conference.

no surprise, new york is really hot on this.

they particularly want to know why now. (has he never set foot in switzerland before?) sheila, theorizes that’s because they’re under intense pressure over ubs and want to throw the U.S. a bone, but can you check with justice department sources there?

is frank around too, or are you alone?

u can tell aptn press conf 1700 (15 gmt) in bern at the parliament

i’ll watch it live on internet

