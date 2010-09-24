Whoops! Someone Forgot To Tell Nike That Chinese Consumers Don't Buy Anything

Shares of Nike are surging this morning, and will hit a brand new high a day after earnings.



What’s going on? Big growth in China.

Apparently someone forget to tell the company that the Chinese are total spendthrifts that don’t buy anything from America, and won’t unless Beijing revalues the yuan massively.

