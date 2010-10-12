Whoops! Small Business Chief Admits Tax Cuts Are Useless, Wants Stimulus Instead

William Dunkelberg of the NFIB was on CNBC this morning unveiling his organisation’s latest small business optimism survey.



And naturally Dunkelberg and Joe Kernan were trading shots at the current administration and how badly they perceive the government for mismanaging things.

But then, Dunkelberg dropped a bombshell at the end.

Tax cuts for small business, he said, wouldn’t do much. What good is a tax cut if you can’t justify the spending required to make more profits.

What does he want? He wants to see more end demand — Keynesian orthodoxy, basically.

Here’s what Dunkelberg said on small biz hiring plans.

