WHOOPS: President Obama Caught On Microphone Telling Russian President That Things Will Change AFTER He Wins Re-Election

Whoops.



President Obama was caught on a hot mic (live mic) telling Russian President Dmitry Medvedev the truth: He’ll have more flexibility on security issues AFTER he wins re-relection.

Jake Tapper at ABC has the exchange

President Obama: On all these issues, but particularly missile defence, this, this can be solved but it’s important for him to give me space.

President Medvedev: Yeah, I understand. I understand your message about space. Space for you…

President Obama: This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility.

President Medvedev: I understand. I will transmit this information to Vladimir.

Of course, nobody should be surprised by this: This is just reality. But normally politicians aren’t heard spelling out reality so clearly.

Check out a video of the exchange below:



