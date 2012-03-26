WHOOPS: President Obama Caught On Microphone Telling Russian President That Things Will Change AFTER He Wins Re-Election

Whoops.
President Obama was caught on a hot mic (live mic) telling Russian President Dmitry Medvedev the truth: He’ll have more flexibility on security issues AFTER he wins re-relection.
Jake Tapper at ABC has the exchange
President Obama: On all these issues, but particularly missile defence, this, this can be solved but it’s important for him to give me space.
President Medvedev: Yeah, I understand. I understand your message about space. Space for you…
President Obama: This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility.
President Medvedev: I understand. I will transmit this information to Vladimir.
Of course, nobody should be surprised by this: This is just reality. But normally politicians aren’t heard spelling out reality so clearly.
Check out a video of the exchange below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.