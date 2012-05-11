WHOOPS: Obama's Latest Ad Touts $299 Million Stimulus 'Success' Of A Company That Downsized American Jobs And Outsourced A Factory To Hungary

Photo: BarackoBama.com

This is embarrassing.One of Obama’s new campaign ads features the story of Brian Slagle, an auto-worker in Ohio, who was worried that during the recession he would lose his job.



The Toledo Blade and ABC news report that Slagle was an employee of Johnson Controls. The ad shows him getting up early to head into a job that provides for his young family. And he’s really grateful to Obama for it.

But should taxpayers feel the same way?

Johnson Controls received $299 million in taxpayer-funded stimulus dollars to make electric batteries and open up two factories in the U.S.

But instead of opening two American factories, as they expected, Johnson Controls only opened one, according to a report last year from the Washington Post, and that plant only operates at half-capacity.

But never fear, Johnson Controls just announced last month that they will build a second plant after all… in Kecskemet, Hungary. That’s from a story in the Milwaukee Business Journal.

And it gets better. Demand hasn’t been what they expected so Johnson Controls is going to layoff an unspecified number of workers at their corporate headquarters according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Oh, and it was just reported earlier this month by Kevin Kistler that the battery plant where Slagle works in Springfield Township was hit with a hefty fine from OSHA for exposing employees to an unreasonable amount of lead.

So, to recap: Johnson controls got $299 million of taxpayer stimulus and it resulted in 1 factory at half-capacity, outsourced jobs to Hungary, corporate downsizing, and the company is being fined for potential lead poisoning.

And this is the success story he is putting in his campaign ads.

Here’s the heartwarming ad:

