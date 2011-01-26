WHOOPS: Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Fan Page Gets Hacked

Photo: Screenshot

Embarrassing. After French President Nicolas Sarkozy, the latest Facebook fan page to get hacked is Mark Zuckerberg‘s own. Ouch. (The Telegraph)Hackers briefly posted the following message under his name: “Let the hacking begin: If Facebook needs money, instead of going to the banks, why doesn’t Facebook let its users invest in Facebook in a social way? Why not transform Facebook into a ‘social business’ the way Nobel Price winner Muhammad Yunus described it? http://bit.ly/fs6rT3 What do you think? #hackercup2011.”



Adding insult to injury, the comment got more than 1,800 likes and 500 comments before it was deleted. Facebook has now taken the entire page offline.

Here’s a screenshot of the hack:

Photo: Sophos

