Before Daniel Ek Founded $4 Billion Spotify, Google Rejected Him For A Job

A lot of people have tried and failed to land jobs at Google.



One particularly smart individual slipped through the cracks.

Daniel Ek, CEO and founder of $4 billion music company, Spotify, was denied a job at the search giant.

Ek recounted the tale of his rejection for PandoDaily’s Sarah Lacy. When he didn’t get a Google offer, he said he half-debated starting a competitor. After all, Ek had been building things since he was 13; his grade school business generated $50,000 per month.

“I’ll just make my own search engine, it can’t be that hard,” he said to Lacy. “It turns out it’s really, really hard.”

