WHOOPS: Conservative Scholar Admits That A Debt Ceiling Breach Really Could Mean A Debt Default

One of the lines Republicans keep saying is that anyone who talks about “default” is scaremongering the debt ceiling, because there’s plenty of money to cover interest expenses, provided the Treasury prioritizes payments.



Well, not all conservatives think its that easy.

In a segment on Fox news, conservative scholar Marc Thiessen at AEI says Obama has to cave on the debt ceiling, because otherwise there will be a debt default.

So it’s not just liberal scaremongering. Conservatives know that’s the leverage point, as well.

Watch at 5:30 in this clip.

