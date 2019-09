Not good.



Reuters: The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer fell to 46.1 in September from 50.0 in August.

Economists had forecast the index at 52.0. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the regional economy.

GDP may turn positive as many expect, bug it doesn’t look like a “V” at all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.