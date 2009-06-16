Whoops, Capital One Failed To Bury Their Horrible Credit Card Numbers

We mentioned this morning that credit card issuer Capital One (COF) reported horrible default numbers for the month of May.



Why’d they do that first thing in the morning on a Monday? Turns out it was an accident. They tried to file the data on Friday night — which is when you typically dump bad news.

Eagle-eyed filings watcher Michelle Leder realised it was filed at 5:36 on Friday, 6 minutes after the deadline, meaning it only showed up this morning.

You know someone’s gonna get punished for that slipup.

