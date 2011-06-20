WHOOPS! Bill Simmons Lets His "Grantland.com" Domain Expire

Photo: Dashiell Bennett/Business Insider

Everyone in the sports media world made a very big deal out of ESPN.com columnist Bill Simmons’s new Website, Grantland, when it launched earlier this month.This was for a good reason: Simmons is a big star.



So it was a bit surprising this morning to find that Grantland.com is no more.

At least, for the moment.

Go there right now (2:48 EST) and you’ll find a note from a company called Network Solutions: ” grantland.com expired on 06/13/2008 and is pending renewal or deletion.”

Whoopsie!

Hey Bill, click here to renew.

Update: Nine hours ago, Simmons tweeted: “FYI: Grantland.com is down for the next 2-6 hours, had a server issue that will be resolved soon. Unrelated: Happy Father’s Day!” So now we know that the site outage is either a domain issue or a server issue. Or something else!

Anyway, here’s what the Website has looked like all day:

