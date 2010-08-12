Even After Bernanke's Latest Move, Inflation Expectations Are Still Dropping

Stocks are falling sharply today, after the Federal Reserve spooked investors yesterday by hinting at a sharper U.S. economic slow-down than previously expected. Thing is, we don’t believe the stock market’s reaction is much of an issue for Ben Bernanke.



His main concern isn’t the stock market’s reaction to his policies, but rather whether or not he can prevent deflation. Deflation and unemployment is what keeps him up at night, not stagnant stock prices.

Problem is, even on this front his latest move hasn’t prevented the market’s inflation expectation from falling. As shown below, the spread between the 5-year standard U.S. government bond and the 5-year inflation protected bond, which shows the market’s implied 5-year inflation forecast, has slipped further today, down to a mere 1.52% inflation rate. This exists despite Bernanke’s latest move to signal that the Fed was keeping quantitative easing on the table as tool to fight deflation.

This is just the latest reaction, and a small one so far, but if inflation expectations fall over the next couple of months, then this will be the kind of market drop which will spook the Fed, far more than whatever ugliness stocks may encounter.

So if you want to understand what the Fed will do, watch A) U.S. inflation data and B) the market’s medium inflation expectation via the 5-year TIPS spread (the spread shown above). If the TIPS spread keeps falling, or more obviously if core U.S. inflation falls further, then Bernanke’s current actions will have failed.

