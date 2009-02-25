Whoops, Bank Of America Says Merrill Loss Even Worse Than First Thought

Merrill Lynch actually lost $15.8 billion in Q4, about $500 million more than what Bank of America (BAC) announced last month. The original loss was pretty stunning in and of itself (so whatever, maybe $500 million isn’t such a big deal).



If anything it just confirms that nobody, least of all Bank of America, had much of a handle on Merrill’s books. They still may not.

