So, we were a little overzealous about the iPhone 4 “Antennagate” free-case story, weren’t we?



So, about those free cases?

This is simply a case where Apple exceeded our expectations with its response. It probably didn’t have to do that, but it’s doing it. It won’t cost much, and because Apple is also sourcing cases from other vendors, it doesn’t make their products worthless. So that’s that.

And Apple played it brilliantly today. “Antennagate” has already blown over.

