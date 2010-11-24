Whoopi Tells Bill O'Reilly She Walked Off 'The View' Because "I Crossed The Line"

During her interview on the O’Reilly Factor tonight (a rather pleasant sounding) Whoopi Goldberg tells Bill O’Reilly that she walked off the set of the View last month because she “crossed the line…I heard myself saying something I had no business saying” and “I had to get out of there.” Presumably she is referring to part where she said “that is such bullsh*t.”



As for trash talking O’Reilly after he left the set…apparently nothing beyond what was said on air was voiced backstage. Watch below.





