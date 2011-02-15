WATCH: Whoopi Flips Out On 'The View' Over NYT Oscar Diss

Whoopi Goldberg brought her Oscar to work today — and if anyone from the New York Times had been around, she might have used it as a weapon.



The newspaper’s Sunday story on the dearth of diversity in this year’s Oscar-nominated films forgot to count Goldberg among history’s black Academy Award winners.

“I have to tell you, it hurt me terribly,” said Whoopi.

The co-hosts of “The View” jumped on the omission immediately — during today’s show, Barbara Walters raised the topic, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck announced that she’d be stopping her subscription until she sees “some more factual information coming across.”

Goldberg further skewered the authors of the article — critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott — calling them “sloppy in your work, and you’re supposed to be better than this.”

Be sure this won’t be the last you hear of this flap — and click the video for Goldberg’s full rant.

Video below.

