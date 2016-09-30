'Where are his damn tax returns?': Whoopi Goldberg relentlessly grills Trump campaign manager

Photo: Youtube

Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway found herself in unfriendly waters Thursday when she appeared on “The View” and was pressed repeatedly over her candidate’s refusal to release his tax returns.

Whoopi Goldberg, a co-host on the ABC daytime program, grilled Conway on the issue for several minutes.

“Where are his damn tax returns? And why don’t we know what he spent? Where is it?” Goldberg asked, claiming Hillary Clinton had been more transparent than Trump.

Conway said Golberg’s characterization of Clinton as transparent was not true, saying she wanted to know what Clinton “was hiding in the 30,000 emails she deleted.”

Goldberg moved the conversation back to Trump.

“What is Donald Trump hiding by not releasing that information?” she asked.

“So there is a 140-page financial disclosure form you can access,” Conway replied.

“I want to know, since every other president has had to do it, where are the tax returns?” Goldberg shot back. “That’s what I want to know.”

Conway responded with Trump’s usual talking points, saying the tax returns were “under audit” and that it would be legally unwise to release the documents as the Internal Revenue Service reviews them.

“That’s bull! It’s bull!” Goldberg erupted. “What is he hiding? What is he hiding? What is he hiding?”

“He’s not hiding anything,” Conway insisted.

“I think he is,” Goldberg quipped.

While Trump won’t release his tax returns for the public to examine, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the real-estate tycoon has turned the documents over in the past when it benefited him, such as for a loan.

Every GOP presidential nominee since Richard Nixon has released his tax returns.

