Whoopi Goldberg To Freak You Out With Horror Web TV Show

Whoopi Goldberg is embracing online video. Either that, or she’s having trouble finding work on TV. We’re choosing the generous interpretation.



Starting on Jan. 15, the Oscar-winning actress (for Ghost) will be appearing in a six-part Web TV show, called, appropriately enough, Stream.

The plot: “A young women’s past, present and future all collide to haunt her with psychosis.” The shows will appear on horror enthusiast site fearnet.com, a joint venture of Comcast (CMCSA), Sony (SNE), and Lionsgate Entertainment.

The role isn’t that much of a stretch for Whoopi — she’s reportedly been a horror/sci-fi fan all her life, having had a recurring role on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

