Walk On! Whoopi Goldberg To Appear On O'Reilly Factor Tuesday

This will be some must-see TV. Following Bill O’Reilly‘s volatile View inteview last month, which ended with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar stomping off the set and into the headlines (and blogosphere infamy!), Whoopi is set to appear on tomorrow’s O’Reilly Factor.



According to Fox, Goldberg and O’Reilly will discuss “rhetoric regarding Muslims that have spurred national debate” as well as “her latest book and film projects.”

Perhaps worth noting that O’Reilly’s appearance on The View was ostensibly to promote his new book ‘Pinheads and Patriots’…because nothing sells books like a good, controversial video clip.

