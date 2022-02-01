Whoopi Goldberg suspended from ‘The View’ for 2 weeks a day after saying ‘the Holocaust isn’t about race’

Whoopi Goldberg attends A Celebration of Barbara Walters Cocktail Reception Red Carpet at the Four Seasons Restaurant on May 14, 2014 in New York City. D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from “The View” for two weeks, according to ABC News.

Goldberg said on the show Monday that “the Holocaust wasn’t about race.”

She issued an apology the same day.

Co-host of “The View” Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from the show for two weeks, first reported by CNN reporter Oliver Darcy and confirmed by ABC News to Insider.

Goldberg’s suspension comes a day after she said on the ABC talk show that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” but rather, “man’s inhumanity to man.”

Goldberg issued an apology the same day saying, “I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected,” Goldberg also said in her statement.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” ABC News President Kim Godwin, said per a statement sent to Insider. “The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”

Goldberg’s Holocaust comments were made during a discussion between the co-hosts about the uprising of conservative book bans across the country— including a Tennessee school district‘s decision to ban “Maus,” a graphic novel by Art Spiegelman about the Holocaust, in January.

The McMinn County school board argued that the book’s usage of the word “goddamn” and an illustration of a nude mouse were “completely unnecessary.”

“If you’re going to do this, let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg continued. “No. It’s not about race! It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about.”

Goldberg added that the genocide was about “how people treat each other.”

According to a Monday tweet by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, “Racism was central to Nazi ideology. Jews were not defined by religion, but by race. Nazi racist beliefs fueled genocide and mass murder.”

The Nazis sought to purge Jewish people — along with other groups like Roma, people with disabilities, Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals, Afro-Germans, Poles, Soviet prisoners of war, political dissidents — from Germany as they were viewed as inferior to the German “Aryan” race, the museum’s website says. Ultimately six million Jewish people died during the Holocaust.

A representative for Goldberg did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.