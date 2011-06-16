Whoopi Blasts Fox Business Host For Racist Obama Remarks: 'Not All Of Us Speak Like That!'

From yesterday’s View.



Whoopi responds to Eric Bolling’s “hoodlum in the hizzouse” remark on Fox Business News.

“Let me explain this in a way you’ll understand [cue Valley Girl accent]…It’s called the White House and even though there’s a black guy in it, dude, it’s still the White House, OK? Not the hizzy. Not all of us speak like that. So get your, like, stuff together…cause, like, if you’re going to continue to do this, it then does sort of feel a little bit racist and I’m sure that’s actually not what you’re trying to do…but in case it is…booyay!”

