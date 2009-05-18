Who'll Play Sinatra? Let The Games Begin!

Martin Scorsese’s biopic on Frank Sinatra has the go-ahead from Old Blue Eyes’ family. Now comes the tough part–finding someone who can convincingly play the iconic Rat Packer.



Johnny Depp? Too old.

Harry Connick, Jr.? Too fat.

Justin Timberlake? Well, we don’t need to explain that, right?

Leo: Doesn’t look enough like Frank.

All weekend, papers around the country have been speculating but it seems like the main job requirements are an angular face, the ability to fake singing and draw at the box office. Donald Trump, for one, told Page Six he’d pick Depp.

