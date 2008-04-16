Wholesale Inflation Jumps 1.1% in March

A report from the labour Department indicates that wholesale prices spiked 1.1% last month, or 3 times the value expected by surveyed economists. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.2%, down from 0.5% in February. Over the last year, wholesale prices are up 6.9% and core inflation stands at 2.7%, the highest rates in 2 years. Spiking wholesale prices are increasing concerns over the possibility of a return to stagflation, in which stagnant growth combines with rising prices to erode the value of wealth and earnings.



