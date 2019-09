Foursquare is really ramping up the quantity and quality of its promotions. It’s still very early days for the startup’s effort to turn a successful product into a business, but these deals are also giving Foursquare some terrific publicity along the way.



The latest, from CEO Dennis Crowley’s Flickr stream:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.