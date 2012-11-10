This is The Whole Story Photo Album by Debra Folz for Helmut Lang.



Why We Love It: This visually arresting photo album is a part of Helmut Lang’s new collaboration with Grey Area, a store and gallery combo. The project is based around artist-designed objects that are for sale in Helmut Lang stores and online, in this case Debra Folz’s gravity-defying book.

The album can fit 24 four-by-six inch photos in either landscape or portrait format, and the spine is removable to allow the accordion pages to fold out and showcase the entire book at once. Folz’s work is as much a standing sculpture as it is a photo album, and comes in either black or grey.

Photo: Helmut Lang

Photo: Helmut Lang

Where To Buy: Available in Helmut Lang stores or online.

Cost: $150, not including $25 if customers choose to customise the spine text.

