Whole Lotta Video: YouTube Loves Led Zeppelin

Still haven’t figured out why YouTube removed several clips of Led Zeppelin’s reunion concert: Was Warner Music Group (WMG) really insisting that they go down?* But as Idolator points out, Google’s video channel certainly hasn’t swept all of them off the site. At last glance, shaky, hard-to-hear Zep footage accounted for a third of the site’s most popular clips. This is the best one we could find after a quick scan — the music doesn’t start for about a minute, so be patient.

* A source familiar with the situation points the finger not at WMG, but at the band’s management.

UPDATE: All gone now . Back again.



