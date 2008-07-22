Whole Foods (WFMI) Upgraded To HOLD: All That Bad News Now Priced In

A bevy of issues have plagued Whole Foods’ (WFMI) tanking stock:



an economic climate averse to high-priced asparagus

rampant food inflation

costly Wild Oats Integration

etc.

However, Morgan Stanley has upgraded WFMI to EQUAL-WEIGHT largely because they believe these issues have been sufficiently priced in:

We still see same-store sales erosion as a risk, and the company’s levered balance sheet and negative free cash flow are valid concerns, but at current valuations, we believe the stock is already pricing in a lot of bad news. We see smoother sailing ahead in 2009 as margin problems fade and Wild Oats merger positives start to emerge.

Morgan Stanley upgrades Whole Foods (WFMI) from Underweight to EQUAL-WEIGHT.

See Also:

Sorry Whole Foods (WFMI), Worst Yet To Come For Food Prices (WFMI, WMT)

Whole Foods Clobbered By Wild Oats Integration? Or Are Strapped Shoppers Spurning $17 Asparagus (WFMI, WMT)

US Food-Price Crisis? Only At Whole Foods (WFMI)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.