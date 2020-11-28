Some Whole Foods customers are getting a $50 Amazon credit after buying a turkey that didn't meet the company's 'quality' standards

Barbara Smith
  • Whole Foods and Amazon sent out an email to customers in some southern states saying that the turkey they purchased may not live up to “quality” standards.
  • While the turkeys are still safe to eat, customers will get a $US50 Amazon gift card credited to their account.
Whole Foods sent out an email to customers in some southern states on Thursday morning explaining that they purchased a Turkey that may not live up to the company’s “quality” standards.

The email “stressed there was no known food safety or health risk with any of the turkeys,” according to CNN Business.

In an official statement from a Whole Foods spokesperson, the company said “We discovered a small number of fresh turkey products in our South region that did not meet our high expectations for quality. While these products do not pose any known health risks, we know how important holiday meals are to our shoppers and have proactively contacted customers who potentially purchased one of these turkeys. As we anticipated, the overwhelming majority of the select group of customers contacted were satisfied with their purchases.”

While the turkeys were still safe to eat, Whole Foods will still be providing those who purchased the unsatisfactory product a $US50 credit toward their Amazon account. (Amazon is the parent company for Whole Foods.)

According to a company spokesperson, the statement was sent to select customers who purchased the fresh turkey product in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and two stores in the Florida panhandle.

Customers took to Twitter to express their concern with the smell of the Turkey’s that had been purchased.

Whole Foods responded to the concerns, often pointing customers in the direction of the USDA’s recommendations for handling turkey.


This is on top of other precautions Whole Foods took before the holiday to ensure that customers would have a smooth Thanksgiving.

This year the retailer unveiled the ‘Turkey Protection Program’ in which customers could “insure” any turkey bought between November 11-12 by purchasing a $US35 Whole Foods gift card. If the turkey turned out underwhelming for any reason, those who bought the insurance could file a claim starting today.

