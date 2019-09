So much for the protest and the big backlash against John Mackey over his stance on healthcare. Like most boycotts, the one against Whole Foods (WFMI) seems to be a flop, and investors have pushed the stock towards its 52-week high. (Not bad for a company supposedly in the business of selling overprice arugulah.)



