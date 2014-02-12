Whole Foods Teams Up With Square To Help You Ditch Long Lines

The organic market Whole Foods is teaming up with mobile payments startup Square to help customers ditch the long lines at the front of the store.

Whole Foods will start using two Square products, Register and Stand, to let shoppers pay directly at some of its “in-store venues” — like its sandwich counters, juice and coffee bars, pizzerias, and beer and wine stations — instead of having to wait in the longer lines at its regular registers. This move will hopefully reduce wait times for all shoppers.

This is Square’s first partnership with a national grocer, and it will be testing additional innovations to enhance customer service in several Whole Foods markets that will be used as “lab stores.”

