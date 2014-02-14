Whole Foods is down 6.6% to $US51.78. The stock took a tumble after hours on Wednesday when the company reported disappointing earnings.

The retailer lowered full-year guidance and expects EPS of $US1.58-$1.65 per share, down from $US1.65-$.169 per share. This was also below expectations for $US1.68 per share. It also lowered full-year comp sales expectations.

Whole Foods is now looking for full-year comp sales to be up 5.5-6.2%, compared with expectations for 6.2%. This is lower than its prior outlook for 5.5-7%.

This five-day chart shows the decline following the earnings announcement:

