Whole Foods Shares Are Soaring

Whole Foods shares are up 7% in after-market trading after the company releaseda positive outlook for the future.

The company’s Q4 earnings-per-share were $US0.35, compared with analyst estimates of $US0.32.

Same-store-sales rose 3.1%, and the company reported that it expects sales to grow up to 9% in 2015.

The company has been challenged by competitors ranging from Trader Joe’s to Wal-Mart in recent years.

But executives expect expansion efforts, innovations to its mobile app, and a new loyalty program to drive sales.

Here’s the full earnings report:

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2014 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) today reported results for the 12-week fourth quarter and 52-week fiscal year ended September 28, 2014.

Q4 Highlights:

Record total sales of $US3.3 billion, a 9% increase over the prior year

Record 13 new store openings, expanding into seven new markets

Comparable store sales growth of 3.1% on top of 5.9% in the prior year

EBITDA of $US296 million, or 9.1% of sales

Operating income of $US205 million, or 6.3% of sales

Diluted earnings per share of $US0.35, a 9% increase over the prior year

Return on invested capital of 14%

During the quarter, the Company produced $US229 million in cash flow from operations and invested $US185 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow of $US44 million. In addition, the Company returned $US44 million in quarterly dividends to shareholders and repurchased $US100 million of common stock, or 2.6 million shares. The Company ended the quarter with total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments of approximately $US1.0 billion.

“We are pleased with our quarterly and fiscal year results which reflect continued market share gains, record EBITDA, and healthy returns on invested capital,” said John Mackey, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Whole Foods Market. "The last few months have been an incredibly exciting and rewarding time for our company as we opened a record number of new stores and launched several strategic initiatives, expanding choices for our customers and reinforcing our values as America’s Healthiest Grocery Store. Collectively, our efforts have led to extremely high team member morale, heightened brand visibility and positive sales momentum.”

“Natural and organic products are increasingly available, yet no one offers the shopping experience we offer. We hold the idea of ‘food’ to a higher standard, banning more than 75 ingredients commonly found in other stores, and we believe our unparalleled quality standards are a large part of why we maintain a broad base of loyal customers and attract new customers aspiring to a natural and organic lifestyle,” said Walter Robb, co-chief executive officer of Whole Foods Market. "As we accelerate our growth, we are evolving and differentiating our shopping experience faster than ever before. Our leadership in retail innovation is one of our many competitive advantages, and it is exciting to see our new stores from Palm Desert, California to Toronto, Canada perform so well.”

The following table provides the Company’s comparable and identical store sales results for the fourth quarter and for the first five weeks of the 16-week first quarter. Companies may define comparable and identical store sales differently; thus, growth rates across companies may not be comparable.

Comparable Store Change in Change in Two-Year Identical Store Sales Growth Transactions Basket Size Comps Sales Growth Q4 ended September 28, 2014 3.1% 1.3% 1.8% 9.0% 3.0% Q1 through November 2, 2014 4.6% 2.1% 2.5% 10.4% 4.5%

Gross margin declined 20 basis points to 35.4% due primarily to a LIFO charge of $US5 million and higher cost of goods sold as a percentage of sales, partially offset by leverage in occupancy costs. Direct store expenses improved 21 basis points to 25.2% of sales due primarily to leverage in salaries and benefits. As a result, store contribution was 10.3% of sales, in line with last year’s record result.

Additional information for the quarter for comparable stores is provided in the following table. The Company does not intend to publish this level of detail on a quarterly basis past fiscal year 2014. The Company notes that quarter-to-quarter changes in results by age category are typically attributable to stores shifting between categories. In the fourth quarter, the less-than-two-year-old category included the fewest number of stores and was materially impacted by a decrease in sales from relocated stores, along with an increase in the number of stores experiencing the “J-curve” effect (cycling over high opening sales volumes). For the first five weeks of the first quarter, comparable store sales growth in this category has returned to double digits.

# of Average Total Comparable Stores Comps ROIC* Stores Size Square Feet > 15 years (19 years old, s.f. weighted) 1.9% 110% 104 29,000 2,979,000 11 to 15 years 1.7% 92% 61 35,000 2,125,000 8 to 11 years 0.8% 88% 49 44,000 2,170,000 5 to 8 years 3.6% 45% 57 54,000 3,065,000 2 to 5 years 6.9% 33% 58 39,000 2,278,000 < 2 years (including two relocations) 8.5%** 12% 31 35,000 1,093,000 All comp stores (10 years old, s.f. weighted) 3.1% 59% 360 38,000 13,710,000 * Defined as annualized store-level income after taxes divided by average invested capital; does not reflect any as-if effect of capitalising operating leases ** For the first five weeks of the first quarter, comparable store sales growth has returned to double digits.

The Board of Directors today declared an increase in the Company’s quarterly dividend to $US0.13 per share from $US0.12 per share, representing an annual return to shareholders of approximately $US188 million. The next dividend is payable on January 27, 2015 to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2015.

Fiscal Year Highlights:

Record total sales of $US14.2 billion, a 10% increase over the prior year

Record 38 new stores including four acquired stores, translating to 10% ending square footage growth

Comparable store sales growth of 4.3% on top of 6.9% in the prior year

Record average weekly sales per store of $US722,000

Record sales per gross square foot of $US990

EBITDA of $US1.3 billion, or 9.2% of sales

Operating income of $US934 million, or 6.6% of sales

Diluted earnings per share of $US1.56, a 6% increase over the prior year

Return on invested capital of 15%

Cash flow from operations of $US1.1 billion and free cash flow of $US378 million

$US170 million in dividends returned to shareholders

13.9 million shares of common stock repurchased totaling $US578 million

Additional information for the fiscal year for comparable stores is provided in the following table.

Age in Years Average Comparable Stores (s.f. weighted) Comps ROIC* # of Stores Size > 11 years 16.8 2.4% 102% 165 31,000 5 to 11 years 7.8 3.9% 59% 106 49,000 < 5 years 2.8 9.9% 22% 89 38,000 All comp stores 9.9 4.3% 57% 360 38,000 * Defined as annualized store-level income after taxes divided by average invested capital; does not reflect any as-if effect of capitalising operating leases

Growth and Development

In the fourth quarter, the Company opened a record 13 new stores, expanding into seven new markets. The opening schedule was back-end loaded, with nine of the 13 stores open for one month or less in the fourth quarter; on a weighted basis, the year-over-year increase in square footage was 8%. So far in the first quarter, the Company has opened three new stores, including one relocation, and expects to open six additional stores. The Company currently has 401 stores totaling approximately 15 million square feet and expects to cross the 500-store mark in fiscal year 2017. Longer term, the Company sees demand for 1,200 Whole Foods Market stores in the United States.

The Company recently signed 12 new leases, including one relocation. These leases include three new markets and are located in Hoover, AL; Tempe, AZ;Santa Clara, CA; Denver, CO; Destin, FL; Towson, MD; Woodbury, MN;Lancaster, PA; Newtown Square, PA; El Paso, TX; Las Colinas, TX; andSeattle, WA.

With the beginning of the new fiscal year, the Company is taking the opportunity to shift its conversations with the investment community. Consistent with its stakeholder philosophy, the Company is focusing on a broader directional point of view and metrics it believes are key to the long-term health of the Company. In addition, the Company is not planning to provide regular quarterly updates to its annual targets, which for fiscal year 2015 are:Fiscal Year 2015 Targets

Sales growth over 9%

Comparable store sales growth in the low to middle single digits

Square footage growth of 9% to 10% based on 38 to 42 new stores, including five to six relocations

EBITDA margin of approximately 9%

ROIC greater than 14%

The Company expects to continue its value strategy and to make additional investments in areas such as technology, marketing, and new and existing stores. The Company believes this is the right strategy to drive sales growth over the longer term. Reflecting its ongoing value efforts, the Company expects a greater decline in gross margin, excluding LIFO, in fiscal year 2015 than in fiscal year 2014. The Company expects to maintain expense discipline and improve its cost structure, with the biggest savings coming from internal distribution, coordinated purchasing and labour leverage. For fiscal year 2015, the Company expects annual diluted earnings per share growth in line with or slightly higher than sales growth.

The Company expects store openings to be spread fairly evenly throughout the year, with the seven former Dominick’s locations re-opening as Whole Foods Market stores in the last three quarters of the year. The Company notes that average weekly sales and gross profit as a percentage of sales are typically highest in the second and third fiscal quarters, and lowest in the fourth fiscal quarter due to seasonally slower sales during the summer months. Gross profit as a percentage of sales is also lower in the first fiscal quarter due to the product mix of holiday sales. The Company also notes that Easter will fall in the second quarter of fiscal year 2015 versus the third quarter of fiscal year 2014, positively impacting comparable store sales growth in the second quarter and negatively impacting comparable store sales growth in the third quarter by an estimated 50 to 60 basis points.

