Whole Foods recalls cheese in 7 states over listeria concerns

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Whole Foods issued a recall for Dorset cheese.

Whole Foods has recalled Dorset cheese over concerns of a possible listeria contamination.

The recalled cheese was supplied by Consider Bardwell Farm and was sold at Whole Foods stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Whole Foods has recalled a type of cheese called Dorset over concerns of a possible listeria contamination.

The supplier of the cheese, Consider Bardwell Farm, said in a recall notice on Monday that “contamination was discovered by routine testing of finished products and the manufacturing environment.”

The cheese was sold at Whole Foods stores in seven states, including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

The affected product is wrapped in plastic with a Whole Foods Market scale label and a sell-by date of October 30.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea.

Whole Foods said Monday that customers who purchased the cheese can return it to their local Whole Foods store with a receipt for a refund.

Consider Bardwell Farms also recalled two other cheeses called Slyboro and Experience, which were sold at the following locations:

Union Square Greenmarket (Monday, Wednesday or Friday) – E 17th St &, Union Square W, New York, 10003

– E 17th St &, Union Square W, New York, 10003 97th St Greenmarket – 97th St between Columbus &, Amsterdam Ave, Amsterdam, NY 10025

– 97th St between Columbus &, Amsterdam Ave, Amsterdam, NY 10025 McCarren Park Greenmarket – Union Ave &, N 12th St, New York, 11206

– Union Ave &, N 12th St, New York, 11206 Abingdon Square Greenmarket – Hudson St &, W 12th St, New York, 10014

– Hudson St &, W 12th St, New York, 10014 Sunnyside Greenmarket – 42nd St & Skillman Avenue, Sunnyside, NY 11104

– 42nd St & Skillman Avenue, Sunnyside, NY 11104 Jackson Heights Greenmarket – 34th Ave & 79th Street &, 80th St, Queens, NY 11372

– 34th Ave & 79th Street &, 80th St, Queens, NY 11372 Forest Hills Greenmarket – Queens Blvd, 70th Ave, New York, 11375

– Queens Blvd, 70th Ave, New York, 11375 Carroll Gardens Greenmarket – Carroll St &, Smith St, New York, 11231

– Carroll St &, Smith St, New York, 11231 Cortelyou Road Greenmarket – Argyle & Rugby, Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11226

– Argyle & Rugby, Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Dorset Farmers Market – 2732 VT-30, Dorset, VT 05251

– 2732 VT-30, Dorset, VT 05251 Shelter Island Farmers Market – 16 S Ferry Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964

– 16 S Ferry Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964 Consider Bardwell Farm Store – 1333 Vermont Route 153, West Pawlet, VT 0577

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.