Whole Foods Shares Are Spiking

Whole Foods Market’s Q2 financial results are out, and the numbers look strong.
Earnings came in at $0.76 per share, which was higher than the $0.73 expected by analysts.
Comparable store sales grew by a healthy 6.9%.
Management alsore raised its full-year EPS outlook to a range of $2.86 to $2.89, up from $2.83 to $2.87.
The stock is up over 8% right now.
