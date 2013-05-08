Whole Foods Shares Are Spiking

Whole Foods Market’s Q2 financial results are out, and the numbers look strong.



Earnings came in at $0.76 per share, which was higher than the $0.73 expected by analysts.

Comparable store sales grew by a healthy 6.9%.

Management alsore raised its full-year EPS outlook to a range of $2.86 to $2.89, up from $2.83 to $2.87.

The stock is up over 8% right now.

