Whole Foods Pulls Its Ramadan Promotion While Under Pressure From Extreme Right-Wing Bloggers

Whole Foods has in-store promotions and puts up signage each year for Christmas, Easter and Passover. It used to promote Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, as well — but not anymore, according to the Houston Press.



Under pressure from extreme right-wing bloggers who labelled the company as ‘anti-Israel’ and ‘jihadist-enabling,’ the big wigs at Whole Foods decided to pull the promotion.

The Ramadan promotion started on July 27, and went along with a new halal product line that Whole Foods was introducing to its stores. It was put up on the grocery chain’s official blog, Whole Story, accompanied by a variety of giveaways and relevant recipes.

The Houston Press obtained an internal email that was sent from corporate to its stores, and Whole Foods is now coming under fire for that as well. Here’s what part of the email says:

“It is probably best that we don’t specifically call out or ‘promote’ Ramadan,” reads a portion of that email. “We should not highlight Ramadan in signage in our stores as that could be considered ‘Celebrating or promoting’ Ramadan.”

And here’s what partners at the stores have been instructed to tell customers, according to the Houston Press:

“Whole Foods Market is not promoting Ramadan, but rather featuring the great halal offerings our shoppers can find in our stores during this special time.”

