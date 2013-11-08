Whole Foods Is Crumbling

Whole Foods is down 9.5% to $US58.35.

The stock took a beating after hours on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 earnings.

While the company beat earnings expectations by a penny it lowered guidance and disappointed on same-store sales.

The Nasdaq is down 1% and is being dragged down by Whole Foods, Tesla, and Qualcomm.

Here’s a look at how Whole Foods’ has been trading:

