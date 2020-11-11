Whole Foods will refund your Thanksgiving turkey if you mess up cooking it with new 'insurance'

Whole Foods Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance’s Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.

Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance have teamed up to create a turkey “insurance plan” ahead of Thanksgiving.

The first 1,000 people who make a turkey cooking mishaps claim will receive a $US35 Whole Foods gift card under the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.

In order to qualify for the “insurance” plan, soon-to-be turkey cooks need to purchase their Whole Foods branded turkey between November 11 and 22, and the claim needs to be made between November 26 and 27.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance have teamed up to create a Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.

The plan is simple: Whole Foods turkey purchasers will be eligible for “turkey insurance” â€” a $US35 Whole Foods gift card â€” in case a cooking mishap tanks the grand Thanksgiving centrepiece.

According to a statement from Whole Foods’ vice president of meat and poultry Theo Weening in a news release, the unique “insurance” was created for this year’s influx of “smaller Thanksgiving gatherings and first-time cooks tackling turkey preparation,” an inevitable result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the US.



Read more:

Inside Amazon’s ‘whirlwind courtship’ of Whole Foods, as told by the grocery chain’s founder John Mackey



“The Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray,” Weening said in the news release statement.

Whole Foods Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance’s Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.

Source: Whole Foods Market

To qualify for the insurance plan, soon-to-be turkey cooks need to purchase their Whole Foods branded turkey — either in-store or delivered with Amazon Prime — between November 11 and 22.

Whole Foods Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance’s Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.

If the turkey ends up “overcooked, undercooked, burnt, dry, or just doesn’t end up cooking like you thought it would,” customers can submit a claim for the $US35 gift card between November 26 and 27.

Whole Foods Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance’s Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.

Unsuccessful cooks will need to submit the Whole Foods receipt, a picture of the turkey, and a quick explanation of the turkey blunders.

Whole Foods Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance’s Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.

However, the gift card is limited to the first 1,000 claims.

Whole Foods Whole Foods Market and Progressive Insurance’s Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.