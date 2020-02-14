Whole Foods is hosting 6-course Italian dinners for free. Here's how to get in on the deal.

Whole Foods Whole Foods is planning a series of six-course Italian dinners for free.

Whole Foods is offering free six-course Italian dinners in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and Atlanta on February 20 as a one-time pop-up event.

Reservations open Thursday at noon on Eventbrite. There will be 20 seats available in New York, 25 in Los Angeles, 28 in Austin, and 33 in Atlanta, along with an unlimited waitlist.

The family-style dinner event will be hosted by the grocer’s cheese, wine and culinary experts, as well as by some Italian food suppliers. Curated wine and prosecco pairings for each course are also complimentary.

Whole Foods is rolling out a one-time pop-up event called “A Little Italy,” offering free six-course Italian dinners in four US cities on the same night.

20 customers in New York, 25 in Los Angeles, 28 in Austin, and 33 in Atlanta will enjoy an intimate, family-style six-course Italian feast, along with curated wine and prosecco pairings for each course, the specialty grocer announced in a press release on Monday.

A Whole Foods spokesperson told Business Insider that there will be an unlimited waitlist, and the grocer “encourages waitlist sign-ups.” If any registered attendee cancels their reservation, the next person on the waitlist will be added to the event and be notified via email.

The pop-up dinners will be co-hosted by experts from the retailer’s cheese, wine, and culinary teams, including Master Sommelier Devon Broglie and longstanding World Cheese Awards judge Cathy Strange, along with cheese makers and prosciutto suppliers from Italy.

“Our dedicated team members travel throughout Italy to bring the finest traditionally-produced Italian items to Whole Foods Market stores, and we’re excited to offer these authentic products together on a dinner menu for one night only,” Whole Foods Market’s vice president of specialty, Cathy Strange, said in a press release.

According to a full menu shared with Business Insider, the dinner’s menu will include dishes like cacio e pepe, beef osso buco with moscato, and roasted cavolo nero, radicchio, and cauliflower, while paired wines include Monterustico Bianco and Criterion Pinot Grigio.

Shoppers can also get special offers on the selected Italian specialties starting February 12.

Here is where you can claim a complimentary seat in each city.

New York: https://a-little-italy-newyork-ny.eventbrite.com

Los Angeles: https://a-little-italy-losangeles-ca.eventbrite.com

Austin: https://a-little-italy-austin-tx.eventbrite.com

Atlanta: https://a-little-italy-atlanta-ga.eventbrite.com

