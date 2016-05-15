Whole Foods executive says he's tired of hearing one rumour about the brand

Whole Foods A sketch of Whole Foods’ new 365 concept.

Whole Foods is opening a new, cheaper store called 365.

Just don’t expect a tattoo parlor.

Jeff Turnas, the president of Whole Foods’ new brand, told The New York Times he’s tired of hearing rumours about the concept and what it will be like.

“Mr. Turnas said he was almost as tired of hearing that it would be a cheaper version of Whole Foods as he was of the rumour that it would have a tattoo parlor in it,” The New York Times writes.

Whole Foods is launching a new chain of stores that will be unlike the grocery-store chain’s existing locations.

The first store opens this month in Los Angeles. The second store is slated to open in Lake Oswego, Oregon, in July.

The stores have several key differences from the existing Whole Foods. They will be cheaper, with about one-third the products. The focus will be on private labels rather than outside vendors.

This new concept is an attempt to appeal to millennials and give Whole Foods an edge as everyone from Kroger to Walmart aggressively invests in organic food.

The brand will also feature places to “hang out.”

The Los Angeles location, for example, has a 1,235-square-foot vegan fast-casual restaurant called By Chloe, in addition to a craft-brew bar operated by Allegro Coffee Company.

Turnas says the “hangout” factor is what will set 365 apart from its competitors.

“Nobody hangs out at Trader Joe’s or Kroger,” Turnas told Business Insider in April.

Hayley Peterson contributed to this story.

NOW WATCH: Here are the 8 food items you should only get from Costco



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.