WHOLE FOODS SHARES EXPLODE HIGHER AFTER EARNINGS

Update:



Whole Foods narrowly beat analyst expectations, with EPS coming in at $0.63 versus the $0.61 expected.

The stock is up 8 per cent in after hours trading at $91.70.

Sales grew 14 per cent to $2.7 billion, and their EPS guidance for FY 2012 was raised five cents.

Original post:

Organic and natural foods supermarket giant Whole Foods (WFM) will announce Q2 earnings after the bell today. Analysts expect EPS to come in at $0.61 cents a share. Revenue is expected at $2.733 billion.

Shares are up very slightly at $84.33 before the announcement.

The chain is seen as something of a luxury, and its earnings should provide a window into whether consumers are confident enough to spend extra money on their groceries.

