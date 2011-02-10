Forget Cisco: Here's Some Actual Awesome Earnings News

Joe Weisenthal
Whole Foods.

The specialty grocer turned in an awesome report that sent its stock surging after hours. That’s the opposite, of course, of what Cisco did.

Here’s JPM’s Charles Grom:

Whole Foods needed to deliver a near flawless quarter – with expectations extremely high and significant momentum in the stock since last Fall. With this in mind, when we take a step back and look at the components of the print – the company showed up just like QB Aaron Rodgers did for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with (1) a solid 1Q print that was $0.06 ahead of the Street; (2) very strong ID trends – both in 1Q (up 9.1%) and equally important 2Q QTD (up 8.6%); (3) raised its FY11 EPS guidance by 5.6%, which is conservatively predicated on just 25 bps of EBIT expansion to 5.2%; and (4) continued to deleverage its balance sheet – retiring $300  million of its term loan – leaving its debt-to-cap ratio at only 7.7% (from 38% in ’08).

Here are the other key takeaways:

Key Takes from the 1Q11 Call: Following the call, we highlight 5 noteworthy observations: (1) sales trends continue to be mostly driven by traffic (+7.0%) with some benefit from ticket (mostly UPT = say 2.0%). Of note, baskets over $50 are demonstrating strong improvement, which further suggests improved consumer confidence, in our view; (2) new store development remains on target with 56 total stores in the pipeline through 2014 – and likely to move higher. Recall the company recently identified a 1,000 store capacity in the U.S., U.K., and Canada – which implies 20+ years of growth ahead; (3) GPM drivers still exist, primarily in the areas of purchasing, distribution, a focus on the cost-to-serve model, and further reductions in shrink; (4) ID guidance reflects ~1% inflation, which is expected to be a greater factor in 2H; and (5) subsequent to quarter-end, WFMI retired an additional $200 million of its term loan leaving the company with a PF debt/capital ratio of only 7.7%)

