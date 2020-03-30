Whole Foods doesn't give employees paid maternity leave, and some corporate staffers say it's having an alarming effect

Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Amazon-owned Whole Foods offers no paid parental leave to employees.

In interviews with Business Insider, nine current and former corporate Whole Foods employees described the lack of paid leave for new mothers as alarming.

“I can’t tell you how many crying mothers I spoke to who were completely shocked by the benefits,” said one former human resources employee.

Whole Foods said employees can use accrued paid time off for parental leave purposes. “At Whole Foods Market, we offer an egalitarian benefits structure that provides all of our 95,000+ Team Members with the same calibre of benefits,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said. ”

Amazon, which offers its own employees up to 20 weeks of paid maternity leave, did not respond to a request for comment.

“I was a mother and having to convince other mums or future mums that no maternity leave was ok… it weighed on me,” said one former employee, who said she left Whole Foods in part due to the lack of paid parental leave. This person and others spoke to Business Insider on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, though Business Insider confirmed their identities.

Many people assume Whole Foods has generous parental leave policies because of the company’s strong emphasis on health and wellness, employees said.

In fact, some corporate staffers didn’t realise the company offered no paid parental leave until they got pregnant, according to one former human resources employee.

“I can’t tell you how many crying mothers I spoke to who were completely shocked by the benefits,” this person said. “The maternity policy was not what they were expecting and they were very upset about how Whole Foods would support them.”

In response to this story, Whole Foods said it offers a “centralised paid time off system.” Employees, which the company calls team members, can use their PTO hours for illness, holidays, vacations, or parental leave, the company said.

“At Whole Foods Market, we offer an egalitarian benefits structure that provides all of our 95,000+ Team Members with the same calibre of benefits,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said. “Our centralised paid time off system allows Team Members to choose how to spend those hours across sick, holiday, vacation or maternity/paternity leave.”

