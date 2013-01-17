Whole Foods CEO: Obamacare Isn't Like Socialism, 'It's More Like Fascism'

Photo: AP

Outspoken Whole Foods CEO John Mackey, who describes himself as a libertarian, once again addressed the topic of President Obama’s healthcare legislation, which he equated with socialism in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published in 2009.In an interview with NPR’s John Inskeep, pointed out by ThinkProgress, Mackey was asked about his earlier characterization, and responded with this:



“Technically speaking, it’s more like fascism. Socialism is where the government owns the means of production. In fascism, the government doesn’t own the means of production, but they do control it — and that’s what’s happening with our health care programs and these reforms.”

The law’s been controversial, particularly among smaller retailers that will have to provide healthcare benefits to employees for the first time.

Despite his objection to that particular law, Mackey told Inskeep that he sees room to cooperate with the administration on changing the way America eats, saying that Americans are “addicted to sugar, and to fat, and to salt.”

Find the interview at NPR.org

NOW READ: The One Massive Trend That Will Change Healthcare Forever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.