Whole Foods' buyers predict the biggest food trends of 2016

Whole Foods’ buyers have released their predictions for the top trends and products that will dominate the food industry in 2016.

The list includes items like canned wine, dehydrated vegetables, and “sophisticated” jerkies made of salmon, bison, and chicken.

The experts who made the list are in charge of tracking consumer behaviour and buying food and other products for Whole Foods’ 430 stores.

Here are seven of the top trends they identified.

1. Alternative flours

“People are going nuts for gluten-free flours made from legumes, ancient grains, teff, amaranth and, well, nuts,” the company writes. “Chickpea flour is a quick riser, while other legume-based flours are showing up in bean-based pastas and other packaged goods.”

2. Canned wine

Americans are looking for more convenient ways to drink wine. Aluminium cans provide a convenient, portable, easy-to-chill option “that’s well suited for single servings and active, outdoor lifestyles,” the company writes. Up-and-coming canned wine brands include Infinite Monkey Theorem and Presto Sparkling wine.

3. Dehydrated foods

Whole Foods

Kale chips are out, and dehydrated broccoli, Kimchi Crisps, and Brussels sprout and parsnip chips are in, according to Whole Foods. “Sophisticated” jerkies made of salmon, bison, and chicken are also gaining traction.

4. Grass-fed everything

The grass-fed craze is moving beyond meat to include milk, eggs, yogurt, butter, cheese, and even protein powders, according to Whole Foods.

5. Plant-based everything

Plants are being used in an increasing number of products, including shampoo and popsicles.

“This year’s plant-forward movement will be all about harnessing the power of plants — from quinoa protein in hair care products to vitamin-rich veggies in frozen dessert pops,” according to Whole Foods.

6. Fermented foods and probiotics

“Fiery picks like kimchi and gochujang will continue to gain steam, while innovative options like chiogga beet kraut and non-dairy tonics will add variety,” the company writes.

7. Uncommon meats and seafood

Previously over-looked cuts of meat and seafood are becoming more main-stream amid a growing national interest in reducing food waste. Cuts like sirloin top, pork T-bone chop, and Denver steaks, and more sustainable seafood species like paiche and wild-caught blue catfish are among the proteins that are gaining traction, according to Whole Foods.

